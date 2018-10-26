UK Brewery Apologizes for Naming Beer After Hindu God Ganesh Following Backlash

Following backlash, the local brewery said it didn’t mean to cause offense to any “faith”, insisting the name was picked “in all innocence.”

A Yorkshire-based brewery has issued an apology for naming a beer after the Hindu deity Ganesh, following criticism from religious leaders.

The Wishbone Brewery said the beer did not enter production, and if they decide to take the product to market, it would be renamed beforehand.

READ MORE: Casual Bigotry is Not a Joke – Stand Down Mr. Kerr

Apologizing for offending the Hindu community, head brewer Adrian Chapman said, “We would never, ever want to upset any faith or anything like that in the naming of any of our beers.”

Moreover, Mr. Chapman explained that they try to pick catchy and unique one-word names for their beers, adding that other brewers have named their beers after Hindu gods, so he wasn’t expecting such a negative reaction.

Earlier, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, urged the company to apologize, saying Hindu deities should be “worshipped in temples”, not exploited for “selling beer for mercantile greed.”