Register
16:10 GMT +326 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Salisbury Cathedral

    Salisbury Cathedral Under Attack as Man Arrested for Magna Carta Theft Attempt

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Wiltshire Police detained a 45-year-old suspect accused of trying to steal the medieval charter of rights.

    Magna Carta, dating back to 1215 and on display in Salisbury Cathedral, came under attack on Wednesday by a man who attempted to snitch it.

    "A man matching the description given by witnesses was arrested on suspicion of attempted theft, possession of an offensive weapon and criminal damage, and has been taken to Melksham custody for questioning, where he remains. The Magna Carta has not been damaged and nobody was injured in the incident," the Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

    Magna Carta: Muse and Mentor exhibition
    © AP Photo /
    Magna Carta: Muse and Mentor exhibition

    The authorities have called on witnesses to report to the police with any information on the incident.

    A witness has been reported to describe how the suspect was held on to the suspect after he tried to break the case holding the Magna Carta.

    "As we got to the stonemason's gateway we heard some shouting and could see a few people coming out of the gates so we stopped. It looked like some men ‘play-fighting' but as they got through the gates I saw a hammer drop to the floor and one of the men kicked it into the road whilst another man held on to him. They then held onto him with hands behind his back whilst they picked up the hammer — lots of people around started to come over. The men really did a good job," a witness has been quoted saying.   

    The incident was discussed online users, with some ironic comments popping up on Twitter. 

    The Magna Carta — was imposed upon King John in 1215 by a group of subjects — the barons — to limit his powers by law and protect their rights. Last year David Cameron said that it "paved the way for democracy, equality, respect and the law that makes Britain, Britain."

    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque at Runnymede, England, during a commemoration ceremony Monday June 15, 2015, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta.
    © AP Photo /
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II unveils a plaque at Runnymede, England, during a commemoration ceremony Monday June 15, 2015, to celebrate the 800th anniversary of Magna Carta.

    In 2015, Britain celebrated the document's 800th anniversary.

    READ MORE: Travel Advice: Abridged Sightseeing Guide to Salisbury (PHOTOS)

    Related:

    Travel Advice: Abridged Sightseeing Guide to Salisbury (PHOTOS)
    UK Says Happy Birthday to Magna Carta but Goodbye to Human Rights
    UK Lawyers Slam Magna Carta Privatisation Feast Amid Legal Aid Cuts
    Tags:
    Magna Carta, Salisbury Cathedral, Salisbury, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    This Week in Pictures: October 20 - 26
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse