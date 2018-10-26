Tens of Thousands of Brexiteers Sign Petition to Block Second Referendum

The petition was launched to highlight that many Brits still support Brexit and expect the government to honor the result of the 2016 referendum, which saw the electorate narrowly vote in favor of withdrawing from the EU.

Tens of thousands of Brits have signed a petition urging the government to respect Brexit and ensure the UK leaves the bloc next March, slamming calls for a fresh vote.

The petition, created by Ronald Mitchell, has already received over 38,000 signatures, and insists that those calling for a second vote “cannot accept the democratic vote of the majority decision.”

READ MORE: No Deal Will Be the Worst Scenario: EU, UK Unprepared for Brexit — Lecturer

“We must ensure the democracy rules,” the petition asserts.

Earlier this year, amid growing concerns over Brexit from business leaders and the British public, The Independent launched its Final Say campaign, calling for a fresh vote to be held to allow the electorate to vote on any deal put forward.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Liam Gallagher Defends Brexit After People's Vote March in UK

In a matter of months, almost a million Brits have signed the campaign’s petition, and, on Saturday, some 700,000 protestors took to the streets of London, backing a so-called people’s vote.

Numerous recent polls have suggested that the remain vote would win if a fresh referendum is held, largely due to the persisting uncertainty over Brexit and a lack of confidence in the government’s ability to secure a favorable deal.

Despite mounting pressure, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has shrugged off calls for a fresh vote, saying her government already has a mandate for Brexit, via the 2016 referendum.

READ MORE: Chances of Getting Chequers Brexit Deal Through Parliament Are Low — Professor