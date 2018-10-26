Over 20 Flights Canceled in Brussels Airport Over Baggage Handler Company Strike

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - A total of 25 flights have been canceled in the Brussels Airport over a spontaneous strike by employees from the Belgian handling company Aviapartner, a representative of the airport's operating company said.

Aviapartner employees are demanding better working conditions and compensation.

Two baggage handlers operate in the Brussels Airport ― Aviapartner and Swissport, with Aviapartner handling flights of such airlines as British Airways, Air Baltic, Iberia, KLM, Qatar Airways, SAS and Easyjet and Ryanair.

The strike began on the evening of October 25 and caused the cancellation of 18 flights.

This incident follows hot on the heels of a strike by security personnel from the Law Courts of Brussels to receive promotions.