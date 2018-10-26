Real Spiderman Alain Robert Arrested After Climbing Heron Tower in London

The famous French climber has already reached the tops of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai which is 829 meters (2,719 ft) and the Empire State Building in New York that is 443.2 meters (1,454 ft).

Alain Robert, 56, climbed the 230-meter (754-ft) Heron Tower in the City in London with no safety gear, using only wafer-thin gloves and chalk on October 25.

The French Spiderman was detained just after scrambled back down to Earth for causing a public nuisance.

© REUTERS / Social media/Tom Bamborough Alain Robert, known as 'Spiderman', climbs the Heron Tower in London

"I'm not crazy. What I'm doing may seem crazy but I'm not that crazy," Robert told Sky News.

In 2007 he climbed another London building, it was the 101-meter (331 ft) Portland House.