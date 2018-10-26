Merkel Calls on Saudi King to Conduct Transparent Probe Into Khashoggi’s Murder

BERLIN (Sputnik) – German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on Thursday phone talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and called on the monarch to conduct a quick, transparent and fair investigation into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the German government said in a statement.

"German Chancellor Angela Merkel held on October 25 a phone conversation with the Saudi king. The chancellor firmly condemned the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate General in Istanbul. She clearly pointed out that the precise details of the murder must be urgently investigated. The chancellor called on Saudi Arabia to ensure a quick, transparent and fair investigation [into the death of Khashoggi]. She pointed out that everyone responsible [for the death of Khashoggi] must be brought to account," the statement said.

© Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin Kremlin: Russian President, Saudi King Discuss Khashoggi Murder Case in Phone Talks

Merkel said that Germany was ready to take "relevant measures" over the situation around the investigation into the death of Khashoggi.

The chancellor also expressed her concern over the situation in war-torn Yemen and called on Salman to do everything possible to ensure access for humanitarian aid to the country. On October 20, Merkel said that the arms exports to Saudi Arabia were impossible taking into account the circumstances of Khashoggi murder.

READ MORE: Saudi Public Prosecutor Says Khashoggi Killing Was Premeditated — Saudi TV

Khashoggi, known for his criticism of Saudi policies, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on October 19 that the journalist had been killed in a brawl inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their suspected involvement in the incident. Earlier on Thursday, the Saudi prosecutor general said that the murder had been orchestrated in advance.