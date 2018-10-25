Plane Makes Emergency Landing in Bucharest in Wake of Bomb Alert - Reports

"The WizzAir plane, flying from the city of Kutaisi, Georgia and heading for Warsaw, made an emergency landing at Otopeni Airport in Bucharest due to a report of a bomb onboard. The plane has been isolated and security services are searching for a bomb, including in passengers’ baggage," Romanian television channel Digi-24 reported.

Accodring to Digi-24, there were 173 on board, all of whom were evacuated following the bomb alert.

The reports on the emergency landing have been confirmed by the press service of the Kutaisi airport, however, no exact reasons have been announced yet,