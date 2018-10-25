UK Watchdog Fines Facebook $645,000 for Data Protection Breach - ICO

"The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined Facebook £500,000 for serious breaches of data protection law…. After considering representations from the company, the ICO has issued the fine to Facebook and confirmed that the amount – the maximum allowable under the laws which applied at the time the incidents occurred — will remain unchanged," the ICO said in a press release.
The company responded to the watchdog, stating it "respectfully disagrees" with some of the ICO's findings on the issue.
READ MORE: Facebook, Twitter Find No Evidence China Meddled in 2018 US Election — Reports
In March 2018, Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie exposed how the company had been using Facebook personality quizzes to create datasets of unprecedented scale, which were then allegedly weaponized to sway voter opinion in favor of the highest bidder.
All comments
Show new comments (0)