Register
12:58 GMT +325 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Beachgoers walk past a sand sculpture made by Indian sand artist Sudersan Pattnaik with a message of prayers for the missing Malaysian Airlines flight MH370

    MH370 Found? Briton Claims to Have Spotted Missing Jet's Wreckage on Sea Floor

    © AFP 2018 / Asit Kumar
    Europe
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    The March 8, 2014 disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 prompted one of the biggest search missions in history, yet a four-year multi-million dollar joint operation by Australian, Malaysian and Chinese investigators has failed to find any sign of the plane.

    An amateur British MH370 investigator claims to have found a satellite image that shows the outlines of what could be the missing Malaysia Airlines jet resting on the ocean floor off the coast of Thailand and Myanmar.

    "It appears to be the shape of a plane in the water. I've got a feeling it could be it. It's the shape of it. If you look at it from above. I know it looks quite small but the ridges and mounds make me think it could be it,” the man, who works in aviation security, told The Sun Online.

    A flurry of theories have emerged as to what happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 since the plane dropped from radar screens close to Phuket Island in the Strait of Malacca more than four years ago.

    A young girl holds a balloon with a message during a memorial event for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, in Kuala Lumpur on March 3, 2018 ahead of the fourth anniversary of the ill-fated plane’s disappearance
    © AFP 2018 / Manan Vatsyayana
    Missing MH370 Crash Site Possibly Spotted in Cambodian Jungle by US Pastor
    Most experts believe that the airliner crashed in the Indian Ocean after it was tracked taking a sharp turn towards the Andaman Sea and later veering south. Others have claimed that the jet may have turned north.

    According to the most recent theory, the jumbo jet may have crashed in the Cambodian jungle.

    Flight MH370 was carrying 239 passengers and had been on a routine flight from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia to Beijing on March 8, 2014 when it suddenly went missing.

    At 12:14 a.m. on March 8, 2014, ground control lost contact with the pilots when the plane was near Phuket Island in the Strait of Malacca.

    Before that, however, Malaysian authorities believe the last words heard from the plane, from either the pilot or co-pilot, was "Good night Malaysian three seven zero."

    READ MORE: British MH370 Hunters Scrap Search for Missing Boeing, Fearing for Their Lives

    Satellite "pings" from the plane suggest that it continued flying for around seven hours before it would have ran out of fuel.

    Experts have calculated the most likely crash site around 1,000 miles west of Perth, Australia.

    But all efforts to track down the plane have failed and the jet’s whereabouts have remained a mystery ever since.

    Related:

    'Long Spiral Descent': Nat Geo Documentary Traces MH370's Final Moments
    Google Maps Updates Images With Alleged MH370 Crash Site, Plane Still There
    Tags:
    purported crash site, British enthusiast, enthisiast, missing plane, Malaysia Airlines MH370, Malaysia Airlines, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Pumpkin Heads To Pumpkin Pie: Sputnik’s Guide to Halloween Pumpkin Carving
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse