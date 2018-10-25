UK Refuses to Cooperate on Belgacom Surveillance Case With Belgium - Reports

According to Belgium's De Standaard, the incident is unusual for relations between two EU member states and might result in a diplomatic raw.
Earlier in the week, Belgium's National Security Council discussed a confidential report of the Belgian federal prosecutor general, which concluded that the GCHQ had cracked Belgium's largest telecommunications company Proximus Group, formerly known as Belgacom Group in 2013.
According to experts, the interception of Belgacom clients' communications might have been carried out by the Network Analysis Centre, a GCHQ division, and authorized at the senior governmental level. Belgacom's clients, in particular, included the European Commission, the European Council, and the European Parliament.
