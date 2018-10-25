Some 40 Offenses Against Soviet Monuments Recorded in Poland in 2018 – Official

"Since the beginning of the year, we have registered 37 offenses in relation to monuments and war graves," Fomichev said.
The official has added that five instances of vandalism against war graves had been registered and other five instances of vandalism against monuments had been recorded.
Moreover, 27 cases of illegal dismantlement of monuments of Soviet soldiers had been registered, Fomichev pointed out.
There are currently no monuments commemorating Soviet soldiers in Warsaw, according to the official.
According to Poland's Institute of National Remembrance, there are around 450 Soviet-era monuments across the country, including 230 Red Army monuments, which are subject to demolition under the law.
