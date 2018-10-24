Register
    Car Fire

    German Firefighters Suspected of Kindling Business by Burning Cars Stand Trial

    © Flickr/ Nick Fisher
    Europe
    In western Germany, three members of a volunteer brigade, aged from 20 to 23, allegedly caused $1 million in damages setting more than a dozen vehicles on fire to keep themselves busy with firefighting. For their ardor, the trio faces prison.

    A trial against three young firefighters, suspected of a series of arson attacks in the western German town of Neuss, has kicked off in Dusseldorf. The accused men face prison sentences and are paid considerable damage compensations.

    A series of arson attacks struck Neuss between October 2017 and January 2018. Timo G., Rene M. und Mohammad F., aged between 20 and 23, allegedly set 13 cars, trucks and motorcycles ablaze, drenching the picked vehicles with flammable liquid. The fire damaged not only the engines, but also two buildings nearby. The German News Agency, citing a prosecutor, reports that the collateral damage tops about $1 million.

    This trio from Neuss’ volunteer fire brigade reportedly went away with arsons as they hoped to take part in fire extinguishing missions. However the outlet Stadt Kurier points out that the suspects didn’t extinguish the blaze themselves, but assisted the firemen with equipment.

    "I desired to fight fire and just wanted to belong," one of the suspects stated in court, while the lawyers of the two other defendants gave the same explanation of their motives before the trial began.

    Tags:
    arson, trial, firefighters, Dusseldorf, Germany
