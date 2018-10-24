Bulgarian Parliament Rejects No Confidence Motion Against Government

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bulgarian parliament said on Wednesday it had rejected a motion of no confidence against the government led by Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.

"The parliament rejected the draft motion of no confidence against the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Bulgaria, submitted by the 'BSP for Bulgaria' parliamentary group over failures in the healthcare sector," the statement read.

Out of 232 parliamentarians present at the voting, 99 supported the motion, and 133 rejected it, the parliament added.

The ministers attended the plenary session, where the vote was held.

The two previous initiatives of the socialists to issue a motion of no confidence into the Borissov government also failed to receive the support of the other legislators.

The motion obliges the government to resign if passed. It requires the support of more than half of the 240 lawmakers of the National Assembly. The ruling center-right coalition has a slight majority in parliament, while the socialists have only 79 seats.

In May 2017, Borissov headed the Bulgarian government for the third time. He first became the country's prime minister in July 2009.