Brexit Will Reportedly Prompt Germany to Pay Extra Billions to EU Annually

The ministry previously estimated the rise at 12 billion euros (13.8 billion), however, given the European Union’s call for the member nations to increase their future contributions from 1 percent to 1.1 percent of gross national income, the sum will see an additional spike, the German Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper said.
The Federation of German Industries (BDI) said earlier that the EU must avoid a worst-case Brexit scenario and negotiate an agreement that will leave the United Kingdom in the customs union and single market during the transition period.
In particular, BDI Director General Joachim Lang has stressed that "a hard Brexit would be a catastrophe," creating problems for "dozens of thousands of companies and hundreds of thousands of employers across Europe."
However, Theresa May has also proposed the transition period to allow more time for a new relationship with the European Union to take hold, including a new trade agreement.
