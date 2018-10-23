Register
22:38 GMT +323 October 2018
    Women wearing burqas

    French Ban on Face, Body Veils 'None of UN's Business' - Anti-Islamization Group

    CC0
    Europe
    221

    The UN Human Rights Committee has given France six months to review its ban on the full-body Islamic chador garments, and accused Paris of violating the rights of women by fining them for wearing the niqab, a full-face veil. The head of a French anti-Islamization group told Sputnik that Islamic face-covering garments conflict with French identity.

    The UN committee gave Paris until late April 2019 to review its policy on Islamic women's garb, saying it was "not persuaded" by Paris's arguments that the ban on face coverings was related to security and the goal of living together in a secular society. In addition, the committee accused French authorities of violating the freedom of religion of two women fined in 2012 for wearing the niqab.

    In a written comment for Sputnik, Christine Tasin, president of Resistance Republicaine, an association opposed to the Islamization of France, condemned the committee's decision, calling its conclusions "a lot of fuss about nothing."

    In this June 28, 2014 file photo veiled women attend a speech by preacher Pierre Vogel, in Offenbach, near Frankfurt, Germany. A law that forbids any kind of full-face covering, including Islamic veils such as the niqab or burqa, has come into force in Austria Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. Only a small number of Muslim women in Austria wear full-face veils, but they have become a target for right-wing groups and political parties. France and Belgium have similar laws and the nationalist Alternative for Germany party is calling for a burqa ban there too
    © AP Photo / Boris Roessler
    UN Human Rights Committee Orders France to Review Ban on Full-Body Islamic Veil
    "First of all, this committee has no authority, and the opinions it gives are by no means binding," Tasin explained. "If France had a leader like Salvini or Putin, there's no doubt that the opinions of these pseudo-experts would be the subject of ironic and sardonic comments, a kind of verbal bras d'honneur," she added.

    Furthermore, Tasin argued that it was actually the UN which violated the inalienable rights of the French people "by meddling with our laws, our system of justice, and the choices of our society. This is an unacceptable drift toward globalization and a violation of the sacrosanct principle of democracy," she insisted.

    Finally, Tasin suggested that the UN has no moral right to be "both judge and jury" in this case, because the Human Rights Committee is in the hands of supporters of Islam and does everything "promote the Islamization of our countries in the name of 'freedom of religion'."

    France, the activist noted, is a secular country where religion, like politics, is a private matter, and shouldn't have to be taken into consideration by anyone.

    The case of the veil is particularly sensitive, according to Tasin, since it touches on one of France's most sacred documents, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen of 1789.

    Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen
    Jean-Jacques-François Le Barbier / Wikipedia
    Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen

    "The veil challenges the equality between men and women, since it signals that women are separate beings who have to hide, and that men are animals in heat, ready to throw themselves on women if they happen to see a woman's hair or legs," she noted.

    Tunisian women wave national flags and shout slogans on January 14, 2016, during a rally on Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis to mark the fifth anniversary of the 2011 revolution.
    © AFP 2018 / Fethi Belaid
    Tunisian Illegal Immigration 'Time Bomb' Set to Rock France, French Media Warns
    The view that Paris should submit to the views of a UN committee is rightfully scorned by the public, Tasin said. "The French people never decided by vote to renounce our country's sovereignty and to transfer it to international 'experts' who do not know the situation in France, do not know our traditions and laws," she noted.

    France's main problem, according to the activist, is that the country is led by Emmanuel Macron, whom she said is a "globalist who hates France" and takes every opportunity to criticize the country, its history, and the public's attachment to French identity.

    With this in mind, Tasin fears the worst, saying that the president may revisit the 2010 law on niqabs to placate the UN committee. Is it reasonable, she asked, that "veiled individuals could be teaching our children that a woman is inferior to a man and that she has to walk around in a garbage bag to avoid her husband's pangs of jealousy?"

    Participants of the the 32nd Union of French Islamic Organisations (UOIF) annual meeting listen to the speech of Paris Mosque rector Dalil Boubakeur during a conference at Le Bourget exhibition hall
    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Under Macron, We Don't Talk of Islamist Radicalization, but It's There - Scholar
    Finally, pointing out that France is at war with Islamist terrorism, and has suffered repeated attack, Tasin argued that the return of the niqab would endanger countless lives. 

    "Recently, a dangerous criminal killed a police officer and escaped from prison. He was able to remain on the run, living in an Islamized neighborhood and moving around wearing a niqab. How can this committee dare to ask the impossible of France, which has already paid the price of 255 dead and 1,100 wounded since 2015?" the activist concluded.

    Tags:
    niqab, burqa, anti-Islamization, identity, law, human rights, Resistance Republicaine, United Nations Human Rights Committee, France
    Votre message a été envoyé!
