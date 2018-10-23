French Ban on Face, Body Veils 'None of UN's Business' - Anti-Islamization Group

The UN Human Rights Committee has given France six months to review its ban on the full-body Islamic chador garments, and accused Paris of violating the rights of women by fining them for wearing the niqab, a full-face veil. The head of a French anti-Islamization group told Sputnik that Islamic face-covering garments conflict with French identity.

The UN committee gave Paris until late April 2019 to review its policy on Islamic women's garb, saying it was "not persuaded" by Paris's arguments that the ban on face coverings was related to security and the goal of living together in a secular society. In addition, the committee accused French authorities of violating the freedom of religion of two women fined in 2012 for wearing the niqab.

In a written comment for Sputnik, Christine Tasin, president of Resistance Republicaine, an association opposed to the Islamization of France, condemned the committee's decision, calling its conclusions "a lot of fuss about nothing."

"First of all, this committee has no authority, and the opinions it gives are by no means binding," Tasin explained. "If France had a leader like Salvini or Putin, there's no doubt that the opinions of these pseudo-experts would be the subject of ironic and sardonic comments, a kind of verbal bras d'honneur," she added.

Furthermore, Tasin argued that it was actually the UN which violated the inalienable rights of the French people "by meddling with our laws, our system of justice, and the choices of our society. This is an unacceptable drift toward globalization and a violation of the sacrosanct principle of democracy," she insisted.

Finally, Tasin suggested that the UN has no moral right to be "both judge and jury" in this case, because the Human Rights Committee is in the hands of supporters of Islam and does everything "promote the Islamization of our countries in the name of 'freedom of religion'."

France, the activist noted, is a secular country where religion, like politics, is a private matter, and shouldn't have to be taken into consideration by anyone.

The case of the veil is particularly sensitive, according to Tasin, since it touches on one of France's most sacred documents, the Declaration of the Rights of Man and Citizen of 1789.

Jean-Jacques-François Le Barbier / Wikipedia Declaration of the Rights of Man and of the Citizen

"The veil challenges the equality between men and women, since it signals that women are separate beings who have to hide, and that men are animals in heat, ready to throw themselves on women if they happen to see a woman's hair or legs," she noted.

The view that Paris should submit to the views of a UN committee is rightfully scorned by the public, Tasin said. "The French people never decided by vote to renounce our country's sovereignty and to transfer it to international 'experts' who do not know the situation in France, do not know our traditions and laws," she noted.

France's main problem, according to the activist, is that the country is led by Emmanuel Macron, whom she said is a "globalist who hates France" and takes every opportunity to criticize the country, its history, and the public's attachment to French identity.

With this in mind, Tasin fears the worst, saying that the president may revisit the 2010 law on niqabs to placate the UN committee. Is it reasonable, she asked, that "veiled individuals could be teaching our children that a woman is inferior to a man and that she has to walk around in a garbage bag to avoid her husband's pangs of jealousy?"

Finally, pointing out that France is at war with Islamist terrorism, and has suffered repeated attack, Tasin argued that the return of the niqab would endanger countless lives.

"Recently, a dangerous criminal killed a police officer and escaped from prison. He was able to remain on the run, living in an Islamized neighborhood and moving around wearing a niqab. How can this committee dare to ask the impossible of France, which has already paid the price of 255 dead and 1,100 wounded since 2015?" the activist concluded.