Football Fans Injured After Escalator Malfunctions in Rome - Reports

The incident occurred at the Repubblica station at about 7 pm (local time), during "a time of maximum overcrowding", Il Messaggero newspaper reports.
"We heard a roar as it came down," one of the eyewitnesses said. "There was no time to save."
One witness also claimed that one of the victims had to have his leg amputated.
An extremely graphic video of this incident, which features strong language, was published on Telegram.
Medical personnel and police officers have already arrived on the scene.
#Roma #23ott 19:45, cede scala mobile #metroA stazione #repubblica: intervento #vigilidelfuoco in corso per soccorso ai feriti pic.twitter.com/TVAsgYD8Zd— Vigili del Fuoco (@emergenzavvf) 23 октября 2018 г.
Rischiare la vita per prendere la #metro, a #Roma è possibile, maledizione.— Giuseppe Lentini (@Glentini2001) 23 октября 2018 г.
L'ultima manutenzione delle #scalemobili?#Repubblica #incidente pic.twitter.com/aKCv8urs4p
