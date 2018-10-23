Football Fans Injured After Escalator Malfunctions in Rome - Reports

An escalator collapse at one of Rome’s subway stations left at least ten injured, including several Russian fans who visited the Italian capital to attend a football match between CSKA and Roma.

The incident occurred at the Repubblica station at about 7 pm (local time), during "a time of maximum overcrowding", Il Messaggero newspaper reports.

"We heard a roar as it came down," one of the eyewitnesses said. "There was no time to save."

One witness also claimed that one of the victims had to have his leg amputated.

An extremely graphic video of this incident, which features strong language, was published on Telegram.

Medical personnel and police officers have already arrived on the scene.

​DETAILS TO FOLLOW