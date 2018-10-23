London Mayor Khan Warns EU Labour Will Oppose PM May's 'Lose-Lose' Brexit Deal

The London mayor clarified his party’s position ahead of a meeting with EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier later this week.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has warned the European Union he expects the Labour Party to oppose the Brexit deal current negotiations are likely to yield, accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of failing to act in Britain’s best interest.

In a statement on Tuesday, Khan said, “Theresa May has failed to put the national interest ahead of internal party management in the negotiations and is leading us towards either a bad Brexit deal or, worse still, no deal at all.”

Furthermore, Khan described the deal as “lose-lose” for both the UK and the EU, vowing to fight for Londoners and EU citizens living in the British capital.

“Our longstanding collaboration and deep connections are rooted in mutual interests and common values, and – whatever happens with Brexit – I will work to ensure London remains a key partner for Brussels and cities across Europe. I want everyone in Europe to know that London will always remain open to business, tourism and talent.”

Khan is expected to express his opposition to Brexit during Friday’s meeting with Barnier, while also stressing the need for both sides to ensure bilateral economic ties are maintained even after the UK withdraws from the bloc.

Earlier, Khan publicly called for a fresh vote on Britain’s membership of the EU, echoing ant-Brexit campaigners and other politicians.

Around 700,000 Brits took to the streets of London on Saturday to pressure the government into holding a second referendum.

Numerous polls have shown a significant drop in support for Brexit across the UK, largely as a result of the government’s apparent inability to secure a favorable trade deal and the growing prospect of a no-deal scenario.

