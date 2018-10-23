Nord Stream 2 Endangers Slovakia, Ukraine, Has Nothing to Do With Economy – Duda

The Polish President's remarks came a week after former Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz described Nord Stream 2 as the "noose around Warsaw's neck."

In an interview with Polskie Radio, Poland's President Andrzej Duda specifically claimed that the implementation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline poses a threat to Ukraine and Slovakia.

He added that Nord Stream 2 would have been "an energy threat to Poland" but for Warsaw's preventive actions.

"Our position is unambiguous and unchanged. We believe that Nord Stream 2 is an investment that has nothing to do with the economy. This is a project of a political and strategic nature, which is mainly implemented by Russia," Duda said, expressing regret about German companies being "involved in this."

According to him, Warsaw is trying to ensure its energy security by purchasing liquefied natural gas supplies from the US as well as natural gas from the Norwegian shelf.

Duda's remarks came after former Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz argued that cooperation on Nord Stream 2 between Russia and Germany damages Warsaw's interests, which is why Poland should bolster its relations with the US.

"Germany pursues a policy of alliance with Russia and they jointly want to tighten the noose around our neck with the help of Nord Stream 2. They want to strangle both Poland and Central Europe, and forever make them dependent on their own economic and political power," Macierewicz said.

Earlier this month, the German government's deputy spokeswoman Martina Fietz said that Berlin considers the Nord Stream 2 project to be a rational one, given the expected growth in the country's demand for exported gas in the coming years.

Earlier, German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier praised Nord Stream 2, saying it's a project which "proved itself." He was echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said that her government considers Nord Stream 2 an economic project which does not pose a threat to the diversification of supplies.

Nord Stream 2 is a joint venture between Russia's Gazprom, France's ENGIE, Austria's OMV AG, Royal Dutch Shell, as well as Germany's Uniper and Wintershall.

Due to be wrapped up before the end of 2019, the project aims to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas per year to the European Union by supplying it via a pipeline under the Baltic Sea to Germany.