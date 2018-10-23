UN Human Rights Committee Orders France to Review Ban on Full-Body Islamic Veil

Adopted in 2010, French law prohibits the wearing of face-covering headgear, which includes the burqa, in public areas.

The UN Human Rights Committee has given France a 180 day deadline on Tuesday to review its ban on the full-body Islamic chador stressing that the ban is seen as a human rights violation, the authority said in a statement.

"In particular, the Committee was not persuaded by France's claim that a ban on face covering was necessary and proportionate from a security standpoint or for attaining the goal of "living together" in society," the statement read.

Apart from France, such European states as Austria, Belgium, and Denmark also have previously introduced legislation banning such Islamic attire.

This is not the first time that the authoritative human rights organization has condemned the French ban on burqas. However, in 2014, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) claimed that the ban was not discriminatory to religious freedom as it was introduced to target all types of headgear that were used to cover the face fully.