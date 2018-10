Tommy Robinson, a right-wing activist and founder of the English Defense League (EDL), whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested earlier this year on a contempt of court charge for livestreaming outside a courthouse, where a gang rape trial was being held.

Robinson was arrested in May 2017 and sentenced to 10 months for contempt of court and three more months for breaching a previous suspended sentence. He is currently facing a re-trial on contempt of court allegations.

Robinson's case has become a cause celebre for right-wing activists the world over.

