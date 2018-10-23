Dutch Royal Family to Pay First State Visit to UK on Tuesday - Foreign Office

LONDON (Sputnik) - Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are set to arrive in London on Tuesday for their first state visit to the United Kingdom, the UK Foreign Office said in a statement.

"The state visit is an excellent opportunity to celebrate and deepen our connections. Our relationship may be changing but we are confident that the Netherlands and the UK will continue to have a close relationship and work together to tackle global issues," the statement published on the official website of the Foreign Office read.

On Wednesday, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are set to have a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May.

The Dutch royals are also expected to pay a visit to HMS Belfast museum-cruiser that is permanently moored on the Thames in London and the Dutch offshore patrol vessel that is visiting London to celebrate the 45th anniversary of cooperation between the UK Royal Marines and the Dutch Marine Corps, the statement added.

The members of the Royal Family will visit the Pop Brixton in South London, a project that provides space and support for independent businesses.

During the visit, UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will have talks with his Dutch counterpart Stef Blok.

The Netherlands is the third largest trading partner for the United Kingdom, according to the UK Foreign Office.

The upcoming visit will become the first state visit of the Dutch Royal Family to the United Kingdom in over 30 years — the latest state visit of the Dutch monarchs dates back to 1982. Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip paid their last visit to the Netherlands 60 years ago, in 1958.