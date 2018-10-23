Iranian Envoy Reveals Launch Time of New EU Trade Scheme to Bypass US Sanctions

"This mechanism will be launched in November 2018," Mehdi Sanaei told Russia’s Izvestia newspaper in an interview published Tuesday.
"Iran is a responsible member of the international community. The reports by the IAEA – there are more than 12 – prove that Iran complies with its obligations. So the EU is working on a financial-economic plan for trade cooperation with Iran," the diplomat said.
EU's plan was announced in September by its foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini after a meeting of Chinese, French, German, Russian and UK foreign ministers. The new payment system will comply with international standards and will be open other partners in the world.
