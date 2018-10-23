UK Cabinet: No Evidence of Russia Influencing Democratic Processes via Fake News

LONDON (Sputnik) - The UK Cabinet said in a statement released on Tuesday that it had no evidence that foreign states, including Russia, successfully used disinformation to influence democratic processes in the United Kingdom.

"We want to reiterate, however, that the Government has not seen evidence of successful use of disinformation by foreign actors, including Russia, to influence UK democratic processes. But we are not being complacent and the Government is actively engaging with partners to develop robust policies to tackle this issue," the cabinet said.

The statement came as an official response to the UK House of Commons' Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee's Fake News report.

The committee said in its report that in November 2017 UK Prime Minister Theresa May accused Russia of "sustained campaign of cyber espionage and disruption", including meddling in elections.

May accused Russia of publishing fake news and photo-shopped images in order to "sow discord" in the West and "undermine" democratic institutions. The committee said in its report that Russia had promulgated at least 38 "false disinformation narratives" related to the poisoning of former Russian double agent Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the UK city of Salisbury, which the UK government held Moscow responsible for.

