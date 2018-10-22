Over 60% of Germans Support Interior Minister's Seehofer Resignation - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 60 percent of the Germans believe that Seehofer should leave the posts of the country's interior minister and the leader of Christian Social Union (CSU) in light of the party's recent poor performance in Bavaria's election, the poll showed Monday.

According to the poll, as many as 64 percent of Germans supported the idea of Horst Seehofer's stepping down, while in Bavaria itself the minister's resignation was desired by 62 percent of respondents. In addition, 67 percent of CSU supporters in Bavaria said Seehofer's dismissal was necessary, Forsa Institute's poll commissioned by the RTL/n-tv broadcasters found.

On Sunday, Seehofer allowed the possibility of his resignation both from the ministerial and the party's posts due to the CSU's showing the second worst election result in the party's history in Bavaria's election.

On October 14, the German state of Bavaria held the election in the unicameral Landtag. According to the state's local election commission, the CSU, the sister party of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, won the Sunday election with 37.2 percent of votes. Thus, the CSU can count on 85 of Landtag's 205 seats, which means that the party has lost the majority and will not be able to form the government unilaterally.