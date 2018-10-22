Salvini Says Italy's Deficit Will Grow in 2019, Even If Budget Rejected by EU

"No, the blood, sweat and tears budgets sent to Brussels by fax, which have massacred the Italians, won't work with us. We won't take even half a centimeter's step back," Salvini was quoted as saying by the ANSA news agency.
According to the EU limits, the budget deficit of the bloc's members must not exceed 3 percent of the GDP and the public debt must be below 60 percent of GDP. Meanwhile, Italy’s public debt has exceeded 130 percent of the GDP in 2017 and became the largest national debt among all EU states, except for Greece, in the first quarter of 2018.
Over the past 10 years, the budget deficit in Italy has not been lower than 2.5 percent of the GDP, with the indicator dropping to its lowest in 2009 when it stood at 5.3 percent.
