Register
16:26 GMT +322 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Anjem Choudary, right, a British Muslim social and political activist and spokesman for Islamist group, Islam4UK, speaks following prayers at the Central London Mosque in Regent's Park, London, Friday, April 3, 2015.

    Islamist Preacher Choudary Reportedly Dubbed Corbyn 'Voice of the Oppressed'

    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The outspoken Islamist extremist was released from prison on Friday, and it has emerged he expressed mild support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an interview back in 2016.

    Controversial hate preacher Anjem Choudary praised Corbyn prior to being imprisoned in 2016, hailing the Labour leader as the "voice of the oppressed" in the UK, it has emerged. 

    Moreover, Choudary said he ideologically disagrees with Corbyn but appreciates his honesty and suggested he could win the next general election by a "landslide" if he alters a few of his policies.

     READ MORE: Islamist Preacher Who Recruited for Daesh Released From UK Prison — Reports

    "If he were to shed some of his more socialist ideas, like not bowing for the Queen, I think he could have a landslide. I disagree with him vehemently ideologically but at least he is honest."

    Civil war erupted in 1983 against Tamils who wanted to declare Tamil Eelam as an independent state under the control of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and its commander Velupillai Prabhakaran.
    © AP Photo / Arun Sankar K.
    The Unusual Suspects: The Odder Terror Groups Banned Along With Daesh in UK
    Commenting on Corbyn’s apparent support for Hamas and other Palestinian militias, the London-born Islamic hardliner said, "I don't think Jeremy Corbyn has sympathy for people that call for Sharia law," suggesting he just likes to support underdogs as "part of his socialist ideology."

    Corbyn has been on the receiving end of criticism for comments and gestures seemingly made in support of Hamas, especially as the ongoing Labour Party anti-Semitism scandal deepens.

    Choudary was sentenced to over five years in prison in 2016 for encouraging Muslims to join and fight for Daesh*, though he was recently allowed to walk free, with strict bail terms, due to a “legal loophole.” 

    The 51-year-old co-founded the banned Al-Muhajiroun jihadist organization in the 1980s, seeking to spread Salafism across Britain, and controversially expressed support for 9/11.

    READ MORE: 'What Use Are MI5?': Spies Watched London Bridge Terrorists Depart for Attack

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    Family of UK Cop Killed in Terror Attack Ask Why He Was Left With No Protection
    UK Could Release Jailed Hate Preacher Anjem Choudary Within 12 Months
    Tags:
    terror, islam, Daesh, Labour party, Anjem Choudary, Jeremy Corbyn, Palestine, Syria, Iraq, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse