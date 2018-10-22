Islamist Preacher Choudary Reportedly Dubbed Corbyn 'Voice of the Oppressed'

The outspoken Islamist extremist was released from prison on Friday, and it has emerged he expressed mild support for Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in an interview back in 2016.

Controversial hate preacher Anjem Choudary praised Corbyn prior to being imprisoned in 2016, hailing the Labour leader as the "voice of the oppressed" in the UK, it has emerged.

Moreover, Choudary said he ideologically disagrees with Corbyn but appreciates his honesty and suggested he could win the next general election by a "landslide" if he alters a few of his policies.

READ MORE: Islamist Preacher Who Recruited for Daesh Released From UK Prison — Reports

"If he were to shed some of his more socialist ideas, like not bowing for the Queen, I think he could have a landslide. I disagree with him vehemently ideologically but at least he is honest."

© AP Photo / Arun Sankar K. The Unusual Suspects: The Odder Terror Groups Banned Along With Daesh in UK

Commenting on Corbyn’s apparent support for Hamas and other Palestinian militias, the London-born Islamic hardliner said, "I don't think Jeremy Corbyn has sympathy for people that call for Sharia law," suggesting he just likes to support underdogs as "part of his socialist ideology."

Corbyn has been on the receiving end of criticism for comments and gestures seemingly made in support of Hamas, especially as the ongoing Labour Party anti-Semitism scandal deepens.

Choudary was sentenced to over five years in prison in 2016 for encouraging Muslims to join and fight for Daesh*, though he was recently allowed to walk free, with strict bail terms, due to a “legal loophole.”

The 51-year-old co-founded the banned Al-Muhajiroun jihadist organization in the 1980s, seeking to spread Salafism across Britain, and controversially expressed support for 9/11.

READ MORE: 'What Use Are MI5?': Spies Watched London Bridge Terrorists Depart for Attack

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.