Theresa May Addresses Parliamentarians at Home After Brussels Talks (VIDEO)

British Prime Minister is to speak in the House of Commons on Monday in attempt to show that her efforts in Brussels last week yielded results.

Theresa May will step in front of MPs, reporting on her Brexit talks achievements, having faced harsh rhetoric and bitter bickering from hard-core Brexiteers within her party in the past few days.

According to the PM, who spoke to the press right after the talks in Brussels last week, she felt from EU leaders that "there was a very real sense" they wanted a deal to be done.

WATCH LIVE: PM @Theresa_May holds a press conference at EU Council https://t.co/duiUSHkAiz — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 18, 2018​

Theresa May's leadership is continued to be challenged, with the threat of a no confidence vote that could be triggered by the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, reportedly becoming very real. The Committee has received 46 letters of no confidence in Theresa May, with the threshold for calling a full no confidence vote standing at 48.

At the same time, the opposition will most likely vote down the deal brought home by the PM. Parliamentarians expressed their lack of confidence in the Conservative leader and support for a referendum on the final terms of any Brexit deal.

Can you hear the will of the people now, @theresa_may? https://t.co/uhQiwl2749 — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) October 20, 2018​

.@Theresa_May has spent more time negotiating with her own MPs than the EU, putting jobs, the economy and living standards at risk. #Marr pic.twitter.com/hh0155VDqn — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 21, 2018​

My guess is PM’s statement today will be a repeat of last week:strong words, saying very little, no mention of the ext. of the trans period, or staying in the Cust. union. A delay tactic to prevent more letters going to the 1922 & to buy time on her premiership. I hope I am wrong — Andrea Jenkyns MP #StandUp4Brexit (@andreajenkyns) October 22, 2018​

We can’t let the Brexiteers divide our country. Part of my speech at the #PeoplesVoteMarch pic.twitter.com/ZVjFumcFll — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) October 22, 2018​

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London over the weekend in support of the vote on the Brexit deal.

Writing in the Sun newspaper on Sunday, the PM promised to deliver a deal that's in the interests of the whole nation.

"As we enter the final, crucial phase of the talks there will undoubtedly be some unexpected challenges to which we must rise. But the finish line is in sight. And I am more determined than ever that we will get there together, with a Brexit deal that's right for you, right for your family and right for our country."