Liam Gallagher Defends Brexit After People's Vote March in UK

British musician Liam Gallagher commented on Brexit on Instagram, saying that "borders have got to be tightened" and that "we should definitely keep an eye on who's coming in and out of the country."
@liamgallagher on Brexit: "No thoughts on it, man. I love Europe. I guess the borders have got to be tightened but all that stuff about going 'This is my country', I don't get that. We all live under one sky. I certainly don't sit there and go, 'This is my fuckin' England, stay out', but I think we should definitely keep an eye on who's coming in and out of the country. That just makes common sense because you don't want a load of loony cunts coming in. But good people should be allowed to move and groove wherever they want."… Source NME
On September 10, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that agreements could be finalized by late October or the beginning of November.
