Liam Gallagher Defends Brexit After People's Vote March in UK

Over half a million demonstrators have gathered in central London on Saturday for a People's Vote March to demand a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union.

British musician Liam Gallagher commented on Brexit on Instagram, saying that "borders have got to be tightened" and that "we should definitely keep an eye on who's coming in and out of the country."

The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in June 2016 and is expected to do so by late March 2019, while there are still certain stumbling blocks that impede talks, namely, the Irish border and post-Brexit UK-EU economic relations.

On September 10, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that agreements could be finalized by late October or the beginning of November.