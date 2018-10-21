Unknown Men Storm Canada's Embassy in Athens - Reports

Earlier, similar raids had been carried out by members of the anarchist group Rubicon; however, no group has claimed responsibility for the incident.

A group of ten masked men reportedly attacked the Embassy of Canada in Athens, breaking the glass doors of the entrance, Naftemporiki reported.

The incident took place at approximately 6 a.m. local time in Athens; no group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Επίθεση με βαριοπούλες στην πρεσβεία του Καναδά στο Χαλάνδρι — Έσπασαν τζαμαρία, πέταξαν μπογιές https://t.co/8vI5TEGRIR pic.twitter.com/4g2jVbP3uF — City View Free Press (@CityViewFP) 21 октября 2018 г.

The masked intruders threw bottles of paint at the building, wrecked the glass at the entrance with sledgehammers, and then fled the scene, the local media added.

Police are reportedly investigating the case, but haven't detained any suspects yet.