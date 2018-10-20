Scandal Erupts in Germany as Police Can't Use New Rifles Due to Poisonous Ammo

German police earlier dealt with problems over another batch of new weapons supplied to them. SFP 9 pistols produced by Heckler & Koch were reportedly sent back to the manufacturer due to low accuracy.

The use of the latest batch of MCX assault rifles supplied to German police forces has come into question because it turned out that 300,000 rounds of 5.56x45 Styx Action ammunition manufactured by Ruag Amotec produce huge amounts of poisonous gas, Berliner Zeitung reported. The substance, lead styphnate, is a part of the bullet's primer and when fired, quickly fills closed quarters with deadly smoke that can cause cancer and memory loss.

This discovery, made by the German Police Federation, has put a halt to the integration of the new MCX assault rifles with police forces as the latter require practice at firing ranges to get accustomed to the new weaponry. Unfortunately, not all German police firing ranges are outdoors and firing such ammunition in enclosed ones mean health risks for both policemen and instructors at the facilities.

The procurement of lead-free ammunition should be supplied soon, the police said in response to the newspaper's request, without specifying the actual date.

This is not the first time the German police have faced problems with new weaponry. Recently, they obtained a shipment of 24,000 new SFP 9 pistols from Heckler & Koch, but were forced to return them. It turned out that the pistols had low accuracy, demanding at least 60 shots to adjust them instead of the regular 7.