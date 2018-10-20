Register
16:39 GMT +320 October 2018
    A handout photo by Hellenic Airforce shows two Greek F-16 fighters flying over the Aegean sea

    Greece to Expand Territorial Waters to 12 Miles From Coastline

    © AFP 2018 / MINISTRY OF DEFENCE / HO
    ATHENS (Sputnik) - Greece will start pushing its maritime boundaries outward, starting from the western coastline, to gradually expand its territorial waters to 12 nautical miles, its outgoing foreign minister said Saturday.

    "It [border] will stretch from [Ionian Sea island] Othonoi to Antikythera [northwest from Crete]. It will expand to 12 miles from 6 miles for the first time since we got the Dodecanese [islands in the southeast Aegean Sea]," Nikos Kotzias said.

    READ MORE: Greek Foreign Ministry Dismisses Turkey's Claims to Imia Islets in Aegean Sea

    Turkish riot police stand guard outside the Justice Palace in Istanbul March 31, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    Turkey Releases From Custody Greek Border Guards Suspected of Espionage
    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who accepted the diplomat’s resignation this week, said at the handing-over ceremony that his office would continue the work to expand the maritime border.

    Turkey warned in 1995 that an attempt by Athens to expand its territorial sea beyond 6 nautical miles would authorize its government to declare a war on Greece.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
