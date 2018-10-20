Thousands of Anti-Brexiteers Gather to Call for Second Referendum in London

Two years after the 2016 Brexit referendum, the majority of British voters now want to stay in the European Union.

Thousands of protesters have been gathering in central London on Saturday for a People's Vote March to demand a second referendum on Britain's exit from the European Union.

The march will be followed by a rally in Parliament Square to be addressed, among others, by London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The protest is expected to be the biggest of its kind, with about 150 buses bringing thousands of activists from across the country to the capital.

"This week's fresh chaos and confusion over Brexit negotiations has exposed how even the best deal now available will be a bad one for Britain,” Labour Peer Andrew Adonis said.

“Voters will neither forgive nor forget if (lawmakers) allow this miserable Brexit to proceed without people being given the final say," he added.

According to recent polls, the majority of British voters now want to stay in the European Union, more than two years after the 2016 referendum that triggered the country’s divorce from the bloc.

A YouGov study of four common questions regularly included in nearly 150 Brexit surveys showed a steady shift towards the Remain camp.

​In 2018, the Remainers have stayed ahead with an average lead of around four points, roughly the opposite of the 2016 referendum’s result (52 percent to 48 percent).

​Britain is scheduled to leave the EU on March 29, but negotiations have been plagued by disagreements.

​With the clock ticking on Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, Germany and France are already stepping up their preparations for a no-deal Brexit, even though both publicly insist an agreement with the UK over the terms of its departure from the EU can still be achieved.

