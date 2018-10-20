Relations Between Russia and EU Absolutely Degraded, Says Russian Prime Minister

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said Friday he had held talks with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, during which he drew the latter's attention to the fact that Moscow’s ties with the union reached the lowest point.

"Yesterday I talked to the president of the European Commission. I again drew his attention to the fact that relations between Russia and the European Union had absolutely degraded," he told reporters in Brussels.

© REUTERS / Vincent Kessler EU Will Reach Long-Term Security Only in Cooperation With Russia - Juncker

Medvedev, who is in Belgium for the Asia-Europe Meeting of world leaders, said there had been no summits between Russia and the union over the past few years. Ministerial contacts had also suffered, he added.

The European Union remains Russia’s fourth biggest trade partner, the prime minister said. He expressed hope for a turnaround in bilateral relations "sooner or later" that would allow the two sides to handle pressing issues together.