EU, Italy Need to 'Find Solutions' on Budget - Finance Commissioner

"This mission in Rome was a welcome opportunity to have a calm dialogue with our Italian partners. I would like to continue this dialogue just as calmly in the coming days. We know that the situation is delicate. No one is interested in creating more worries. We absolutely have to avoid tensions… We will maintain this spirit of constructive and positive dialogue with a view to finding solutions even if we disagree," Moscovici said.
The commissioner stressed that Italy was being treated just like any other country, regarding its budget.
