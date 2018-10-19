EU, Italy Need to 'Find Solutions' on Budget - Finance Commissioner

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union and Italy need to maintain "calm dialogue," find solutions on Rome's draft budget even if they have disagreements, European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said at a press conference in Rome on Friday.

"This mission in Rome was a welcome opportunity to have a calm dialogue with our Italian partners. I would like to continue this dialogue just as calmly in the coming days. We know that the situation is delicate. No one is interested in creating more worries. We absolutely have to avoid tensions… We will maintain this spirit of constructive and positive dialogue with a view to finding solutions even if we disagree," Moscovici said.

The day before that Moscovici handed the European Commission's letter of concern to Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria after the new Italian government proposed a budget with a higher deficit than the previous administration had been planning to do.

READ MORE: Kurz on Rome's Draft Budget: Austria Will Not Pay Someone Else's Debts

The commissioner stressed that Italy was being treated just like any other country, regarding its budget.

READ MORE: Radical Alternative: Austria, Italy Propose Migrant Processing at Sea