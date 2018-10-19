Poland's Ruling Party Leading in Polls Ahead of Local Elections - Survey

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party is leading in opinion polls ahead of the local elections in the country, receiving 36.9 percent of voting intentions of the Polish, a survey carried out by the Polish Indicator sociological laboratory said.

According to the poll, Poland's Civic Coalition, bringing together the country's Civic Platform and Modern opposition parties, will be supported by 24.4 percent of voters.

The center-right Polish People's Party (PSL) might become third in the local elections, with 10.8 percent of the Poles have said they were going to vote for the PSL, the poll noted.

Meanwhile, the PiS candidates for mayoral posts in Poland's large cities — Warsaw, Gdansk and Krakow — are likely to be beaten by either opposition or independent candidates, the survey added.

The poll was carried out among 1,200 respondents at the beginning of the current week via personal interviews. The poll's authors have not specified the possible statistical error.

Local elections will be held in Poland on Sunday, October 21. The second tour, where it is envisaged, will take place on November 4. The upcoming vote will enable the PiS, which controls the country's parliament and government, to increase its presence in local governments.