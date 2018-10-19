Register
15:48 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The British Royal Navy amphibious assault ship HMS Bulwark anchored in Haifa port, Israel, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016.

    Four of the UK's Major Warships Never Left Dock in 2018 - Report

    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The news of permanently docked ships and large shortages of sailors is just the latest in a litany of reports on what appears to be an increasingly dire situation for the UK’s seemingly withering defence establishment.

    A massive glut in the number of sailors has meant that four of the UK’s major warships did not take the waves for a single day in 2018, according to the Ministry of Defence (MoD)

    The findings, which were presented in a UK parliamentary session and reported on by the Telegraph newspaper, say that in an effort to make up for the shortfall of naval personnel, the Royal Navy has extended the standard deployment period from six to nine months for its officers. This has however meant that many of the warships end up sitting idle in the dock for longer maintenance periods when personnel return home. Some simply aren’t even deployed. 

    READ MORE: Don't Mention the War: Controversial British Army Recruitment Strategies Exposed

    Another cause of the problem, reports suggest, is that the Naval authorities have continually extended the lifespans of the UK’s so-called ‘Duke Class’ of type-23 destroyers. First commissioned in 1989, the warships had a planned 18-years long lifespan, yet the ongoing extensions mean that the ships are slowly withering, and needing to spend much more time at the dock for heavy maintenance.

    The findings come on the heels of a report back in April which showed that the Royal Navy was beset by a manpower shortage of about 16% between 2016-17. That number is believed to have since risen. 

    READ MORE: UK Media Claims Royal Navy Didn't Send Subs to Hit Syria Due to Lack of Assets

    The revelations have however come at a time when the British media has churned out a slew of reports that seriously call into question the way that the country’s armed forces, and its Royal Navy, in particular, are being managed.

    The Type-45 Debacle

    London’s type-45 destroyers, costing a whacking £1 billion each and described as the ‘backbone’ of the UK’s navy, spent about 80% of 2017 in the dock, it was widely reported in June of this year.

    Embarrassingly, it was found that two of the fleet’s leading warships — which are stationed in the Persian Gulf — HMS Dauntless and HMS Defender, did not take to the high seas at all in 2017. 

    READ MORE: UK Navy Vows to Protect New Aircraft Carrier From "Frightening" Russians

    Unbelievably, it was also widely reported in British media that all six of the ships which make up the fleet were designed using engine systems that cut out in warm waters — not exactly ideal for the Persian Gulf, where the average water temperature is said to range between 24 to 32 degrees.

    According to reports, one of the ship’s engines cut out in the dead of night as sailors were making their way through the Gulf, leaving them stranded in darkness. 

    READ MORE: Beijing Slams London After UK Warship Spotted in South China Sea — Reports

    Daily Mail reported back in June 2018 that the engines had been built by Rolls-Royce who allegedly claims that the MoD did not tell them that the 8,000-ton ships would be spending prolonged periods of time in warm waters, leaving them unable to cope in such environments. 

    Moral Issues

    Back in 2017, the ultra-large aircraft carrier, the ‘HMS Queen Elizabeth,’ was championed by the Royal Navy as the “most powerful” ship it had ever built.

    Yet, an aircraft carrier is little good without a functioning crew.

    READ MORE: Royal Navy Copter Reportedly Escorts Two Russian Ships in English Channel

    Reports have consistently leaked out into the UK’s media that a steady trickle of sailors has continued to abandon the vessel due to issues over morale, with many reportedly expressing their boredom at being out to see for long periods of time.

    Based on reports, it appears that once again, the issue had to do with personnel being expected to stay out at sea on longer dispatch periods to make up for the sailor shortages.

    At the time, one retired commander was widely quoted as saying that sailors lives were getting “dull” and that many were “fed up and depressed.”

    Lack of Personnel 

    The National Audit Office (NOA) released a report back in April 2018 that found personnel shortages are a major issue bedeviling the UK’s armed forces across the spectrum, from its conventional ground army to its air force.

    The Navy was no exception. 

    READ MORE: UK Navy Unveils Plan to Beef Up Presence in N Atlantic Ahead of NATO Summit

    The report found that in addition to a manpower shortage of 16% — which allegedly shows no signs of abating — there are massive holes in other areas too. Perhaps most alarmingly, it was found that the Navy lacks in thousands of weapons technicians, many of whom are needed to ensure that heavy artillery is ready and equipped to defend the ship in the event of an attack.

    An earlier report by NATO had also found that the navy was being plagued by a major shortage of spare parts for warships and submarines. This led to an epidemic of what the office described as equipment “cannibalization,” where parts were being stripped from other vessels and used to mend broken ones. At its height in 2017, such conduct had allegedly increased by about 49% compared to the previous year. 

    Tags:
    British Royal Navy, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse