Islamist Preacher Who Recruited for Daesh Released From UK Prison - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Islamist hate preacher Anjem Choudary, who was sentenced to five and a half years in prison for recruiting members of the Daesh* terrorist group, was released from Belmarsh Prison in the south of London on Friday, The Telegraph reported.

Choudary was transported to a bail hostel in northern London by a convoy, The Telegraph reported. He will now be subject to a total of 25 strict bail conditions, which include a ban on the free use of the Internet, talking to children, visiting certain mosques and leaving the United Kingdom without permission. Choudary's bail terms are the strictest ones ever placed on a UK citizen, the news outlet added.

According to the UK media, Choudary, 51, had links to about 500 UK citizens who fled to Syria and Iraq to swell Daesh's ranks. He, in particular, was accused of attempting to get new supporters involved in Daesh activities through social networks from June 29, 2014 to March 6, 2015.

Choudary, convicted in 2016, was due for automatic release after having served half of his sentence, with the time he had spent on remand being taken into account.

*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group, banned in Russia