Islamist Preacher Who Recruited for Daesh Released From UK Prison - Reports

Choudary was transported to a bail hostel in northern London by a convoy, The Telegraph reported. He will now be subject to a total of 25 strict bail conditions, which include a ban on the free use of the Internet, talking to children, visiting certain mosques and leaving the United Kingdom without permission. Choudary's bail terms are the strictest ones ever placed on a UK citizen, the news outlet added.
Choudary, convicted in 2016, was due for automatic release after having served half of his sentence, with the time he had spent on remand being taken into account.
*Daesh (also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/Islamic State) is a terrorist group, banned in Russia
