Hazing: Swiss Army Soldiers Stone Recruit in Leaked VIDEO

Hazing in the military has been documented and has really serious consequences for soldiers’ morale as it destroys the armed forces from within.

Swiss military authorities are investigating a leaked video of soldiers hurling stones and nuts at a young recruit in what appears to be a hazing incident, The Independent wrote.

In the video, a male officer is seen shouting “ready” and “fire” as soldiers, believed to be part of the army’s LVb Flab 33 anti-aircraft training unit stationed in the Swiss village of Emmen, throw objects at a uniformed recruit who is standing with his back to the group.

Even though the victim did not report the incident, the video, filmed in September was widely shared within the unit, before it was first published by Switzerland’s public broadcaster RSI earlier this week.

Tre reclute ticinesi sono finite nel mirino dei superiori e dei commilitoni svizzero-tedeschi. Uno dei giovani è stato costretto fare da bersaglio umano per il lancio di sassi e noci. Il caso è emerso grazie a questo video. Avviata un'indagine.https://t.co/x93zFLKYQs pic.twitter.com/755WvHNwG7 — RSI News (@RSInews) October 16, 2018

© AP Photo / Brennan Linsley Cheating, Hazing, Sexual Assault: Misconduct Investigations Rock US Air Force Academy

The victim’s father, who handed the clip over to the broadcaster, claimed that his son and other military recruits had experienced repeated harassment in the training unit as part of their initiation.

The Swiss Army has said that both the military and judiciary are investigating the incident.

“The army does not accept corporal punishment,” it said in a tweeted statement. “The head of the army is visiting the concerned recruit school. Military justice/judiciary is investigating the incident.”

In 2013 a former commander of a Swiss army tank unit was fined for sanctioning “humiliating” hazing rituals for new recruits who were forced to eat cat food, drink from their boots and serve their commanding officers naked, the newspaper wrote.

READ MORE: Russian Defense Ministry ready to install military police to tackle hazing