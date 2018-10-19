German Lawmakers Extend Involvement in Int'l Anti-Daesh Coalition Until Oct 2019

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The Bundestag, the German parliament, on Thursday voted to prolong the involvement of the Federal Defense Forces, or the Bundeswehr, in the activities of the international US-led coalition fighting the Daesh* terror group in Iraq and Syria until October 31, 2019, local media reported on Thursday.

In early October, the German government has announced that it had approved the prolongation of the Bundeswehr's mission as part of the coalition.

© AP Photo / Michael Probst German Authorities Arrest Daesh-Linked Suspect Who Returned From Syria

The German military’s activities there include reconnaissance, air refueling, provision of personnel, participation in the Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS), as well as training Iraqi servicemen.

READ MORE: German Security Forces Foil Daesh Plot to Attack Music Festival — Reports

German military instructors have been deployed in Iraq since 2014. The mission includes around 800 personnel.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.