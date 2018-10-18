WATCH Erdogan Allegedly Fall Asleep During Presser With Moldovan President

The Turkish president went on a two-day official visit to Moldova in a bid to boost ties between the two countries. At the end of the visit, the two presidents met to hold a final press conference, but it seemed that the trip had taken a toll on Erdogan.

A journalist at the joint press conference concluding the Turkish president's visit to Moldova noted that Erdogan behaved strangely during the speech of Moldovan President Igor Dodon — he was shuffling memory cards, adjusting the microphone and mostly looking down.

At one point the camera caught what looked like the Turkish president falling asleep amid Dodon's speech, as his eyes slowly closed and his head went down. Several seconds later his eyes were open again and he started looking through his notes and writing something down. The journalist that posted the video excerpts from the presser suggested that Erdogan fell asleep several times during the event.

Erdogan came to Moldova on a two-day visit on October 17 in a bid to discuss bilateral relations and boost ties between the countries. The Turkish president said that relations between Ankara and Chisinau had reached the stage of strategic cooperation. Erdogan recalled a recent joint operation, when Moldova found several members of the Fethullah Gulen Movement (considered a terrorist organization by Ankara) and expelled them to Turkey.