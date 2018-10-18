Register
18:16 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The LNG tanker Clean Ocean is pictured during the first US delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017.

    US LNG Imports 'Not a Game Changer' for Poland – Specialist

    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Polish company PGNiG has inked two long-term contracts for the annual supply of about two million tons of liquid natural gas from the US for the next 20 years, which is equivalent to 2.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas after regasification.

    Poland will buy the LNG under the Free on Board (FoB) formula, meaning the seller pays for loading and the buyer pays other costs to the destination.

    In an interview with Sputnik, Rafal Zasun, Editor-in-Chief of the website “Wysokienapiecie.pl” (“High Voltage”), said that even though the price for the US liquefied gas has not been announced, it is clear that it will be higher than pipeline gas.

    The LNG tanker Clean Ocean is pictured during the first U.S. delivery of liquefied natural gas to LNG terminal in Swinoujscie, Poland June 8, 2017
    © REUTERS / Agencja Gazata/Cezary Aszkielowicz
    Politics Ahead of Profit: Poland Inks 5-Year US LNG Deal, Sidelines Russia
    “What is important, however, is that the contract has been signed for 20 years. As far as I know, the contract which Poland currently has with Gazprom expires in 2022. How much Russian gas will cost in 2022 is anyone’s guess. It makes no sense comparing the price written down in the contract signed years ago with the current one,” Zasun said.

    He added that the price should be compared with the one now listed on European exchanges, where it has gone through the roof. Additionally, the two million tons will not be that important for the Polish market in comparison to the “reverse” gas the country is getting from Germany.

    “If someday we want to stop getting gas from Russia, we’ll have to fill the void with ‘reverse’ gas from the West. It will be the same Russian gas, but provided though different arrangements, not on a long-term basis. It’s strange that Gazprom still sticks to long-term contracts,” Rafal Zasun said.

    When asked whether the US LNG would be able to meet Poland’s growing demand, which is now in the ballpark of about 18 billion cubic meters a year, compared to the 2.7 billion it is going to receive from the US, Zasun said that regardless, Poland one way or another will get gas.

    “I don’t know whether they will sign an intergovernmental agreement. I don’t think we need it. The gas market is self-sufficient. The Germans have no government contract and they are buying gas from Russia. It is something for the business community to decide. We could get Russian gas directly from Russia or from German or Austrian hubs, that is, via reverse, without any contract with Gazprom."

    READ MORE: Poland's President Expects Long-Term Contract for LNG Supplies From US

    When asked if the contract with the US means that Warsaw plans to stop buying gas from Gazprom, Zasun said that two billion tons are not a “game-changer” and once the contract with Gazprom runs out in 2022, Poland will have to buy elsewhere.

    “I don’t know if this is going to be a new contract with Gazprom. Maybe this is going to be natural gas from Norway coming via Germany. I don’t know if there will be a Baltic pipeline. If they build it then we’ll be getting considerable amounts from there I don’t know exactly how much though,” he noted.

    He added that Germany will ramp its natural gas imports because it will have to make up for the closure of the country’s nuclear and coal-fired power stations.

    “Poland will be able to import excess gas from Germany. The government has suspended gas imports by private companies, but when the ban is lifted, they will be able to supply large amounts from Germany. This is a good signal because it opens the market and promoted competition which in turn, will be good for Poland’s industry,” he concluded.

    Related:

    Politics Ahead of Profit: Poland Inks 5-Year US LNG Deal, Sidelines Russia
    Poland's Hopes for Special Discounts for US LNG are 'Absolute Nonsense'
    Tags:
    reverse gas flow, gas prices, LNG, imports, Gazprom, PGNiG, Rafal Zasun, Poland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok