POTUS in Scotland or Is It My Wife? Twitter Pokes Fun at Mad Cow Disease Case

Theresa May, Nigel Farage, Nicola Sturgeon and even Brexit were also among suspects to have caused the case of Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) on a Scottish farm.

BSE — commonly known as mad cow disease — was found in Aberdeenshire, northeast Scotland.

"Precautionary movement restrictions have been put in place at the farm, while further investigations to identify the origin of the disease occur. This is standard procedure for a confirmed case of classical BSE, which does not represent a threat to human health," the Scottish government said.

Despite the reassurance by Holyrood there was no threat to human health, the news caused an uproar in the commentary sections on social media.

That's harsh — Geri Ohara (@geriohara) October 18, 2018​

I had no idea the POTUS was going to Scotland. — Allan Crane (@AllanFSP25) October 18, 2018​

I didn’t know Theresa May was in Aberdeen — dinassteve (@dinassteve1) October 18, 2018​

I blame Brexit 🤔😂 — Trevor Howson (@TrevorHowson) October 18, 2018​

Did I see someone mentioning mad cow disease in Scotland? pic.twitter.com/v0pKcidr2g — Phil (@POTBO62) October 18, 2018

News: "There's been a reported outbreak of Mad Cow Disease on a farm in Aberdeenshire."



My Mate Kevin: "Looks like Theresa May made a stop off in Scotland!"



Me: pic.twitter.com/Bu89APk5tq — Father Of Egon (@FatherOfEgon) October 18, 2018​

Mad Cow Disease has been confirmed in UK. It was detected as Theresa May reentered the UK after her trip to EU. Sources say that she contracted the disease after a recent speech in a cowshed to a small group of Tory staff & press. Concerns are that she spread it to Aberdeenshire. pic.twitter.com/9al3E49p35 — Alexander L. King‍ (@1101LittleOne) October 18, 2018​

However, the sarcastic comments online were condemned by users who accused the jokers of being childish and failing to realize the seriousness of the disease and its consequences.

I'm 32, my dad was a farmer and our cottage was right next to the field where they were burning carcasses… I've been vegetarian since. It was hellish and I still remember the stench. They seem confident that they can contain it though so here's hoping that this is a solo case. — Melissa (@Melissammkay) October 18, 2018​