EU to Cooperate With North African Countries to Reduce Illegal Immigration

European leaders plan to strengthen the borders of the union by cooperating with Turkey and North African countries.
According to a draft statement, prepared during a summit in Brussels, the EU plans to work with transit countries on "investigating, apprehending and prosecuting smugglers and traffickers should be intensified," also urging for the creation of a joint anti-smuggling task force.
Migrants, however, continued to use other routes through the Mediterranean Sea, sparking disapproval of the EU migration policy in many European countries.
European countries have been experiencing a major migration crisis since 2015 due to the influx of thousands of migrants and refugees fleeing wars and poverty in the Middle East and North Africa.
