Register
19:18 GMT +318 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Police in north Manchester. (File)

    UK Police Halt Facial Recognition Tech Trial After Millions Secretly Snapped

    © AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    201

    Greater Manchester Police have been forced to halt a controversial secret surveillance program, which monitored every visitor to the city's Trafford Center shopping precinct, which is visited by an estimated 30 million people annually.

    GMP used Automatic Facial Recognition (AFR) technology to scan shoppers in the area for a period of six months, analyzing and storing the images of potentially millions without anything in the way of an official announcement, or consent from those covertly surveilled.

    No Permission

    However, the pilot scheme was halted after Surveillance Camera Commissioner Tony Porter raised a number of concerns about the project. In particular, he was anxious the scheme hadn't been signed off by senior officers at strategic command level, or subject to sufficient legal oversight.

    Moreover, Porter believed the project's scope — blanket surveillance of all individuals in the area — was far too gargantuan given its relatively modest objectives — finding wanted criminals and missing people.

    "Compared to the size and scale of the processing of all people passing a camera the group they might hope to identify was miniscule. The proportionality of the enterprise was effectively placed under due legal consideration. The police have stepped back from engagement having recognized their approach is not currently proportionate," he wrote in an official blog.

    GMP Headquarters,
    © Flickr/ Mikey
    GMP Headquarters,
    Notably, over the course of the pilot's operation, the AFR technology made just one positive identification — a convict wanted on recall to prison.

    "In April this year, Greater Manchester Police began to explore the use of automatic facial recognition with our partners at the Trafford Centre. This pilot involved a limited number of pictures and at no time were any names or personal details passed to colleagues at the Trafford Centre," a GMP spokesperson said.

    History of Failure

    GMP launched the pilot in April after being invited to take part by Trafford Center security bosses. It's the largest endeavour of its kind in UK history — previously AFR technology has been trialled at large, one-off events, such as London's Notting Hill Carnival and the Champions League in Cardiff.

    Police forces across the country have set aside millions to purchase and develop AFR provisions of their own, although authorities' determination to adopt the technology is somewhat baffling given prior test-runs have made clear the resource is almost entirely inaccurate.

    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK
    © AP Photo / Sang Tan
    British police officers stand on duty during Europe's largest street festival, the Notting Hill Carnival in London, UK
    For instance, when deployed at the 2017 Notting Hill Carnival, the technology produced one accurate identification, and 95 'false positives'. Even more damningly, the two individuals who've been correctly identified by the Met's AFR systems since 2016 weren't criminals — one had been placed on an internal watch list by mistake, and the other was on a mental health-related, as someone who could potentially be a risk to themselves or others. Despite this less than illustrious history, the force intends to operate AFR systems at several other large events in future.

    South Wales Police's AFR experience is only slightly less woeful, with their systems producing false positives 91 percent of the time. Impressively, the 2017 UEFA Champions League Final week produced 173 positive matches over seven days — although 2,297 were wrongly identified by the technology.

    A CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) camera is seen against the backdrop of Big Ben in central London
    © AP Photo /
    A CCTV (Closed Circuit Television) camera is seen against the backdrop of Big Ben in central London

    While no one incorrectly identified has been arrested by the force as yet, officers have staged interventions with many, compelling them to prove their identities — an obvious inversion of the presumption of innocence, and the right to remain anonymous unless charged with an offence.

    While AFR misidentification affects anyone and everyone, there is much evidence to suggest the technology's algorithms disproportionately misidentify black people and women.

    For instance, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology study of the commercial use of artificial intelligence systems found the error rate of facial recognition software was 43 times higher for dark-skinned women than for light-skinned men.

    Privacy groups have given up on fighting for facial recognition privacy, saying they’ve been overwhelmed by business interests.
    © Flickr/ Sheila Scarborough
    Lock Them Up? Amazon’s Facial Recognition Tech Fails ACLU Test, Finds US Congress Full of Criminals
    Moreover, Big Brother Watch has documented how South Wales Police stored biometric photos of all 2,451 innocent people wrongly identified by the system for 12 months, a policy that may be unlawful. Facial recognition technology in any event operates in a legal grey area, not subject to regulation or statutory oversight — and Big Brother Watch, among others, strongly argue its use contravenes existing legislation.

    "It's highly questionable whether the use of automated facial recognition is compatible with fundamental human rights — in particular, the rights to a private life and freedom of expression. The necessity of such biometric surveillance is highly questionable, and inherently indiscriminate scanning appears to be plainly disproportionate. As it stands, the risk automated facial recognition is fundamentally incompatible with people's rights under the Human Rights Act 1998 is yet to be considered," the rights group has written.

    Related:

    Microsoft Urges US Government to Regulate Facial Recognition Technology
    Face Off: 'Many Ways to Bypass Facial Recognition Technology' in iPhoneX
    UK Makes First Arrest Using Controversial Facial Recognition Technology
    FBI Fails to Ensure Privacy, Accuracy When Using Facial Recognition Technology
    Tags:
    police surveillance, surveillance technology, facial recognition, surveillance, Notting Hill Carnival, Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester, Wales, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse