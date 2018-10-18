Ex-Robber Who Posed With Macron in 'Middle Finger' Pic Arrested for Drugs

In late September, French President Emmanuel Macron drew the public's ire after posing for a picture with two shirtless residents of the Caribbean island of Saint Martin.

A number of French media outlets have reported that the bandanna-wearing man posing for a now infamous photo with Emmanuel Macron during his four-day tour of Saint Martin in late September, Reault F., was sentenced to eight months in prison, including a four-month suspended sentence for possession of drugs and resisting arrest on October 18.

READ MORE: Two Bare-Chested Men, One Middle Finger: Macron Under Fire for Controversial Pic

Even though the ex-convict publicly vowed to the French president to stop his “foolishness” after Emmanuel Macron made him promise to never commit robbery again, he was arrested just days later.

En visite à Saint-Martin, Emmanuel Macron fait la morale à un jeune braqueur pic.twitter.com/f3WOjRtAfr — BFMTV (@BFMTV) 30 сентября 2018 г.

The French president visited Saint Martin to inspect the reconstruction work after the island was hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria last year. While talking to local residents, he was pictured alongside two shitless men, one of whom flipped the bird at the cameras, which led to much criticism online, with some suggesting that Macron was unfit for office.