Pensions paid out by old-age insurance, previously indexed for inflation, will increase by only 0.3% in 2019 and in 2020 when the increase is expected to reach 1.3%.

French pensioners have taken to the streets to protest against the government's budget choices and a new increase in the generalized social contribution (CSG).

Nine unions and retiree associations (CGT, FO, CFTC, CFE-CGC, FSU, Solidarity, FGR, LSR and UNRPA) are restarting the "general mobilization" against a policy that risks "impoverishing" them.

