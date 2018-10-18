Leaders of EU27 Note Lack of Progress in Brexit Talks - Source

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - Leaders of 27 EU member states noted that not enough progress has been made in the talks between the Brussels and London on the UK withdrawal from the European Union despite intensive negotiations on the issue, an informed source in the European Union told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, EU leaders convened a two-day summit dedicated to pressing issues, including the deadlocked Brexit talks, migration crisis, economy and security challenges.

"The EU27 leaders reaffirm their full confidence in [EU chief Brexit negotiator] Michel Barnier as the negotiator and their determination to stay united; note that, despite intensive negotiations, not enough progress has been achieved; call on the Union negotiator to continue his efforts to reach an agreement in accordance with previously agreed European Council guidelines," the source said late on Wednesday.

The EU27 leaders are ready to gather for a European Council meeting in case a decisive progress is achieved in the Brexit talks, but they currently have no plans to organize an extraordinary summit on the UK withdrawal in November, according to the source.