'Lightheadedness': German Historian Slams Merkel's 'Double Standards' Policy

The government of German Chancellor Angela Merkel sticks to a policy of double standards with its long time support for terrorists in Syria, German historian Goetz Ali wrote.

Just as the Syrian Army is trying to flush out Daesh terrorists, Berlin says that “everything Syrian President Bashar] Assad does is evil,” Goetz Ali wrote in a piece carried by the newspaper Berliner Zeitung.

But when terrorists abduct 150 Syrian families, mostly women and children, Merkel’s press secretary Steffen Seiber has nothing to say about this and simply keeps mum, Ali noted.

Moreover, when it comes to crimes allegedly committed by Russian intelligence services in Europe Berlin reacts very quickly and considers putting in place sanctions.

However, when Saudi Arabia is suspected of the brutal murder of opposition journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, there has been no word about Berlin planning any sanctions against Riyadh, Goetz Ali pointed out.

“When it comes to Saudi Arabia, the German government is guided by economic interests alone,” he added.

Goetz Ali added that the German chancellor refuses to admit that with her “criminal lightheadedness” she has only been helping terrorists in Syria.

