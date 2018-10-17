Register
01:20 GMT +317 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier gives the keynote address on Brexit during a conference to mark the launch of the Centre for European Reform's new office in Brussels

    Brexit Could Be Extended by Another Year - EU Negotiator Michel Barnier

    © AP Photo / Geert Vanden Wijngaert
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    With Brexit talks deadlocked, both the EU and the UK need new solutions to overcome the Northern Ireland dilemma. Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator for Brexit, said he remains open to extending the Brexit transition by another year.

    Barnier’s words came on the same day Brussels demanded Britain provide new solutions for Brexit talks after UK Prime Minister Theresa May failed to reach an agreement with EU leaders to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland, Financial Times reported.

    READ MORE: 'No Grounds for Optimism' on Brexit Ahead of European Council — Tusk

    Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, said it is up to May to craft “concrete proposals” for the Brussels summit on Wednesday.

    “What we need… is the feeling that we are at least closer to a real positive breakthrough,” Tusk said.

    Both the UK and the EU hope to reach an agreement this week and sign off on a draft withdrawal treaty including “backstop” provisions on the Northern Ireland border for the transition period until 2021, to avoid repeating the failure of the Salzburg summit last month.

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK, EU Make Progress in 'Key Areas' of Brexit Talks - Brexit Ministry Statement
    Barnier stood up to for May on Tuesday, saying that British PM had made “courageous” attempts to strike a deal despite facing serious difficulties to get her plan supported by the UK Parliament.

    “The Brits need more time,” he said at the Luxembourg meeting Tuesday, according to the Financial Times’ anonymous sources.

    Another diplomat, who preferred not to be named, said that the EU was “waiting for the UK to make up their minds” on the Irish border solution.

    The meeting between the EU and UK negotiators scheduled for this Wednesday will decide if enough progress has been made to announce a special summit in November to close the Brexit deal. However, Tusk said his talks with Barnier on Tuesday, as well as May’s message to Parliament on Monday, gave him “no grounds for optimism.”

    Brexit
    CC0
    UK PM May Has Until Oct. 17 to Secure Brexit Plan Amid Deadlock in EU Talks
    May addressed her critics in the House of Commons with a message urging them to  “stand together” and promising a Brexit deal that will satisfy Parliament. “We are moving closer to one another,” May’s spokesperson told the potential rebels, according to the Financial Times.

    The Irish backstop could come into effect if other solutions to avoid a hard border fail. Under the backstop, Northern Ireland would remain part of the EU’s customs union and a single market for goods. EU officials also insisted that no such insurance policy can be time-limited, allowing Britain less space for negotiations, as the UK government does not want to cede the ability to create its own trade deals, which could be an issue if Northern Ireland remains as part of the EU’s market without a defined separation date.

    May is slated to present her updated Brexit and Irish border plans in Brussels on Wednesday afternoon, ahead of a dinner for the remaining 27 prime ministers and presidents of the EU. After that, the EU leaders will discuss among themselves how to respond.

    Related:

    'No Grounds for Optimism' on Brexit Ahead of European Council - Tusk
    UK PM May Has Until Oct. 17 to Secure Brexit Plan Amid Deadlock in EU Talks
    No-Deal Brexit Scenario Possible Like Never Before - European Council President
    UKIP Member on Brexit: 'No Deal Doesn’t Mean Nothing Happens'
    Terms of Our Exit Are Now Clear – May Delivers Brexit Update in Parliament
    'Catastrophe for Brexit': Johnson Slams May's Plan to Remain in Customs Union
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, EU, Michel Barnier, Donald Tusk, EU, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участники праздника летнего солнцестояния в селе Окунево Омской области
    Bucolic Beauties From Different Countries and Times
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse