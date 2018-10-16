Legendary Children's Show Blue Peter Celebrates 60 Years of Crafts and Laughs

Register
    One of Britain's most beloved shows will celebrate its 60th birthday, marking the world's longest-running children's show in history.

    Blue Peter debuted in October 16, 1958 on the BBC as a 15-minute black-and-white broadcast and was the brainchild of BBC producer John Hunter Blair, who was commissioned to fill an output gap for children's programming.  

    Actor Christopher Trace and former Miss Great Britain beauty queen Leila Williams in 1957 became its first presenters, with several major cast changes replacing the original characters since then. 

    The show grew in popularity by the mid-1960s after became a wildly successful children's program, with over 37 presenters and roughly 5,000 episodes to date.  

    Mr. Trace's catch phrases such as "Here's one I made earlier" took hold of British audiences, with another phrase, "And now for something completely different," being adopted by British surrealist comedy troupe Monty Python.

    READ MORE: Game of Thrones Star Rumored to Replace Daniel Craig as Next James Bond

    The 60-year anniversary show will broadcast at 5pm on the CBBC Channel as well as live-streamed on BBC iPlayer and BBC Two. 

    Former presenters such as Valerie Singleton and Peter Purves will reunite with Lindsey Russel and Radzi Chinyanganya, the current lineup, for a signature craft session. The show will feature singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who will get his own personal Blue Peter badge. 

    The Blue Peter badge features the iconic Blue Peter Galleon, which was designed by TV artist Tony Hart and symbolizes a voyage of adventure and discovery, the BBC noted. The first badge was awarded in June 1963. 

    Welsh actress Dawn French tweeted her support for the upcoming broadcast while fawning over her own Blue Peter badge, calling it "a prized possession."  

    "What memories," she tweeted. 

    Other Blue Peter badges include former UK prime minister Tony Blair, American artist and actress Madonna, and Scottish actor David Tennant. Even Queen Elizabeth II and awarded the Gold badge, normally given to those showing outstanding bravery or representing the country internationally. 

    Former Blue Peter presenter Stuart Miles shared his joy live from the event, with British comedy duo Dick and Dom tweeting their support. 

    However, not everyone was as excited about the show's festivities. 

    "With all this Blue Peter fluff going on, is there going to be anything to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its psychedelic rival, Magpie?" singer-songwriter Billy Bragg tweeted. "It like a pair of embroidered loon pants compared to the neat slacks of Blue Peter." 

